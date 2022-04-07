WVDOT provides slip repair update for NCWV roads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways District 4, consisting of Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties, has recently completed 26 slide repairs and has another 11 designed.

To properly fix a slip or slide, WVDOH must evaluate each area for the most cost-effective solution which will function long term, providing the best value to taxpayers while keeping them safe on the roads.

There are many site specific considerations, including soil nails, piling walls, micro pilings, how tall, how wide, how deep, into what type of soil, for how many drivers per day, how many passenger vehicles, and how many heavy trucks.

While the information is being evaluated and each individual project is being developed, vehicles, from passenger cars to ambulances, still need to get through, so cones and signs are placed to alert drivers that work has started on each project.

Slip repairs are just one type of project that WVDOH is tackling aggressively.

The 26 slide repairs completed in District 4 since July 2021 include the following:

(Doddridge) WV 23 McElroy Creek Road MP 9.38

(Doddridge) WV 23 McElroy Creek Road MP 11.17

(Doddridge) WV 23 McElroy Creek Road MP 11.57

(Doddridge) CR 48 Big Isaac Road MP 0.39

(Doddridge) CR 48 Big Isaac Road MP 1.16

(Doddridge) CR 15 Long Run-Greenbrier Road MP 1.68

(Doddridge) WV 18 Dis Debar Road MP 17.73

(Doddridge) WV 18 Dis Debar Road MP 16.27

(Doddridge) WV 18 Dis Debar Road MP 13.53

(Harrison) CR 25/3 Alpha Hill Road MP 1.42

(Harrison) CR 8 Cunningham Run Road MP 2.99

(Harrison) US 50 Northwestern Turnpike MP 22.39

(Harrison) CR 73/2 Corbin Branch Road MP 1.06

(Harrison) WV 20 Buckhannon Pike MP 10.17

(Marion) US 19 Main Street MP 12.9

(Marion) US 250 Fairmont Avenue MP 1.02

(Marion) US 250 Husky Highway MP 15.33

(Marion) CR 90 Hutchinson Road MP 0.06

(Marion) CR 90 Hutchinson Road MP 0.35

(Monongalia) CR 36 Opikeska Road MP 2.02

(Monongalia) WV 7 Mason Dixon Highway MP 12.81

(Preston) US 50 George Washington Highway MP 18.98

(Taylor) CR 2 Turkey Run Road MP 0.38

(Taylor) CR 52 Glade Run Road/Campbell Hollow MP 3.21

(Taylor) CR 18 Upper Valley Falls Road MP 3.58

(Taylor) CR 13 Simpson Road MP 4.96

Slide repairs include both an on the ground phase which is visible to the public, and a behind the scenes design phase which - to the driver - just looks like cones on the ground.

Eleven additional locations in District 4 have been designed and are scheduled for on-the-ground work in the next few months.

Those locations include:

(Doddridge) CR 3 Big Flint Road MP 7.43

(Doddridge) CR 3 Big Flint Road MP 10.41

(Doddridge) CR 15 Long Run Road MP 1.08

(Doddridge) CR 15/1 Sugar Camp Road MP 0.07

(Harrison) US 19 Hood Avenue MP 26.69

(Harrison) CR 24 Meadowbrook Road MP 7.34

(Monongalia) CR 27 Statler Run Road MP 1.18

(Monongalia) CR 27 Statler Run Road MP 3.38

(Monongalia) CR 73 Smithtown Road MP 9.19

(Taylor) US 50 Northwestern Turnpike MP 11.10

(Taylor) CR 34 Buck Run Road MP 2.79

