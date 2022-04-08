AG Morrisey seeks repayment of more than $400k from Marion Co. contractor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a complaint against an unlicensed West Virginia contractor who has had 62 consumer complaints totaling $408,015 in potential fines and repayments in seven counties in the state since 2019.

The civil complaint was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court against Bradley Glaspell and his wife Rachel Glaspell, of Rivesville, who operated Over The Top Roofing, LLC, according to Morrisey

They are charged with performing illegal home improvement services, taking more than $400,000 in payments up front from consumers and not showing up to complete or even begin the work by the date promised to homeowners in Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Upshur and Wetzel counties.

“The state’s consumer protection laws require contractors to do professional work, and our office will vigorously pursue those who try to operate outside of the law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Contractors who defraud consumers must be held accountable, and I’m proud of my office and local law enforcement authorities for doing just that.”

Bradley Glaspell is currently housed in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting trial on 24 felony criminal charges relating to other alleged illegal contracting activities and home improvement services in central West Virginia.

The Attorney General’s civil complaint alleges the contractor violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act from July 2019 to present.

Twenty-four cease and desist orders have been issued against Bradley Glaspell for contracting without a license.

It is alleged the Glaspells formed Over The Top Roofing in February 2020, but were denied a contractor’s license from the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board because they failed to pay two court judgments of $16,200 and $16,000 in civil penalties to the Licensing Board from previous disciplinary actions.

According to the complaint, from July 2019 until the present, Glaspell and his wife committed a wide range of WVCCPA violations and broke other state laws governing home improvement services in West Virginia.

The victims of the illegal services filed a total of 62 complaints with the Attorney General’s office.

The Glaspells are also charged with failure to include an approximate date of completion in the contract with the homeowners, performing substandard work that failed to meet a minimum level of building code quality and abandoning projects before completion.

