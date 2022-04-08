Annabelle Post of Nutter Fort, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born June 14, 1925, at Calumet, Pennsylvania to the late William and Hazel Mitchell. She was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, class of 1943. On May 27, 1944, she married Kermit Post of Johnstown, WV who preceded her in death on November 24, 1989. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Andrews of Clarksburg and Betsy Viola and husband Joe of Horse Shoe Run; one grandson, Darren Andrews and wife Cherri of Morgantown; two great-grandsons, Alex and Luke Andrews. Also surviving is one brother, James Mitchell and wife Jeanne of Ontario, Ohio. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Loucks and Jane Zellner and one brother, Donald Mitchell, all of Ohio. Annabelle worked as a cashier at Thorofare Market for 16 years. She also worked at Melet’s and Stone and Thomas. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. Her family would like to thank the entire staff at Bridgeport Health Care Center for their compassionate care during the past year. Annabelle will be remembered by her family with a private service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.