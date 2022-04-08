Advertisement

Budget cuts proposed for Clarksburg VA

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Department of Veterans Assistance is proposing changes to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg that would fundamentally change how the facility operates.

The newly proposed plan would discontinue inpatient medical and surgical services at the VAMC.

The plan cites the fact that the utilizations for the services is low and other facilities in the area offer it.

The plan would also convert the emergency department into an urgent care center.

In addition, they would modernize the long-term care center in the hospital to add 10 more beds.

The VA is recommending nearly $5 billion to complete their entire proposed plan.

Additional listed market recommendations in the proposal document include the document:

  • Establishing a new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Buckhannon
  • Relocating the Westover CBOC to a new site in the vicinity of Westover and closing the existing Westover CBOC
  • Closing the Parsons OOS and relocating the clinic’s services to the proposed new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Buckhannon

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito led a group of twelve bipartisan Senators in calling on President Biden to consult with Congress and local stakeholders on a state-by-state basis on the potential impacts the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission recommendations would have, especially on elderly Veterans.

The Senators said the following:

Senators Manchin and Capito were joined by Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), John Barrasso (R-WY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), John Thune (R-SD) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

To view the entire document, click here. The Clarksburg market is detailed in pages 60-70.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Christopher Thomas
Man charged after officers find 240 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of meth
A man died after falling into a river in Clarksburg, authorities said.
Man dies after falling in Clarksburg river
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County

Latest News

Three people accused of severely injuring woman in Lewis County
Three people accused of severely injuring woman in Lewis County
House Call
House Call: Organ, Tissue and Cornea Donation
Students get the change to learn about outdoor careers
NORTH MARION HIGH SCHOOL IS TAKING A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO LEARNING AND FINDING A CAREER
Students get the change to learn about outdoor careers
Students get the change to learn about outdoor careers
AG Morrisey seeks repayment of more than $400k from Marion Co. contractor
AG Morrisey seeks repayment of more than $400k from Marion Co. contractor