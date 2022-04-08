Donald Lee “Don” Davis, 86, of Bridgeport passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the United Hospital Center, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Mannington on August 28, 1935, a son of the late Reon R. and Grace Morrison Davis. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, whom he married on April 5, 1958. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mr. Davis was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having also been preceded in death by one brother, Jack Reon Davis. Don was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School. He was a United States Navy Veteran during which time he was stationed in Guam for three years. He was Chief Gas Dispatcher for Consolidated Natural Gas, having retired with 38 ½ years of service. Don was a member of the Roy E. Parish Post No. 13 American Legion, and Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association and the Duff Street United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon with Reverend Brian Sedars presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers the family of Mr. Davis request donations be made in his honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

