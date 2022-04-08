Advertisement

EFHS Spanish classes help celebrate local boy’s birthday

EFHS students make birthday cards for local boy.
EFHS students make birthday cards for local boy.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at East Fairmont High School went out of their way to help celebrate a little boy in the community’s birthday.

On April 3, Jaxson Plum turned four years old. When he returned home from school on April 4. He had 82 birthday cards waiting for him. The cards were made by Mrs. Summer’s Spanish students at EFHS.

Jaxson’s parents David, and Brooke, were thankful for this sweet gesture.

“It really feels good to have the community show support for our son and other kids with special needs as well. It’s good to see that going on in the world right now, especially everything that’s going on with COVID.” David said.

Brooke explained that her daughter, Danika was a student of Mrs. Summers. She shared with her classmates that Jaxon loved the Grinch and Mickey Mouse. So, all the students incorporated one of the two into their cards for Jaxson.

Brooke added that Mrs. Summers helped out with Special Olympics and connected with Jaxson since he was a baby.

“He had a birth diagnosis of Down Syndrome. So, it was scary for us. Of course, the health risks, but he is pretty healthy. One of the biggest things was would he be included?” Brooke said.

Brooke and David said that they no longer have that fear.

“If something happens to me. I just want to make sure. He always has somebody there to take care of him. So, he’s never alone. It’s nice when things like this happen. It kind of makes you feel like there is hope. You never have to worry about that,” David added.

Jaxson loved all of his cards.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies
Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect