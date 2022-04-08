EFHS Spanish classes help celebrate local boy’s birthday

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at East Fairmont High School went out of their way to help celebrate a little boy in the community’s birthday.

On April 3, Jaxson Plum turned four years old. When he returned home from school on April 4. He had 82 birthday cards waiting for him. The cards were made by Mrs. Summer’s Spanish students at EFHS.

Jaxson’s parents David, and Brooke, were thankful for this sweet gesture.

“It really feels good to have the community show support for our son and other kids with special needs as well. It’s good to see that going on in the world right now, especially everything that’s going on with COVID.” David said.

Brooke explained that her daughter, Danika was a student of Mrs. Summers. She shared with her classmates that Jaxon loved the Grinch and Mickey Mouse. So, all the students incorporated one of the two into their cards for Jaxson.

Brooke added that Mrs. Summers helped out with Special Olympics and connected with Jaxson since he was a baby.

“He had a birth diagnosis of Down Syndrome. So, it was scary for us. Of course, the health risks, but he is pretty healthy. One of the biggest things was would he be included?” Brooke said.

Brooke and David said that they no longer have that fear.

“If something happens to me. I just want to make sure. He always has somebody there to take care of him. So, he’s never alone. It’s nice when things like this happen. It kind of makes you feel like there is hope. You never have to worry about that,” David added.

Jaxson loved all of his cards.

