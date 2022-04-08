House Call: Organ, Tissue and Cornea Donation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. April is National Donate Life Month, which honors donation. In Part I of our three part series, Jeremy Zeiders, Pofessional Service Liason of CORE, joins us to talk about organ, tissue and cornea donation.

1. What is National Donate Life Month (NDLM)?

April is National Donate Life Month (NDLM), a month commemorating those who have received transplants, recognizing those who continue to wait, honoring donors and donor families, and thanking registered donors for giving hope. Established by Donate Life America and partnering organizations in 2003, NDLM features an entire month of local, regional and national activities aimed at encouraging Americans to register as organ, tissue and cornea donors, and to celebrate those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

2. Who Can Be a Donor?

People of all ages and medical histories should consider themselves potential deceased donors. Your medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissue can be donated. Living donors should be in good overall physical and mental health and older than 18 years of age. Some medical conditions could prevent an individual from being a living donor. Transplant programs complete a full patient evaluation to protect both the living donor’s and the recipient’s health and safety.

3. Does Registering as a Donor Change My Patient Care?

Doctors work hard to save every patient’s life. Sometimes there is a complete and irreversible loss of brain function. That patient is declared clinically and legally dead. Only then is donation an option.

This National Donate Life Month, we are asking the public to be part of this interconnected, life-sustaining community by registering as an organ, tissue, and cornea donor; and championing the Donate Life cause. Visit core.org/register and enter the necessary registration information online, it only takes about a minute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.