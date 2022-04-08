Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system that has lingered in the Great Lakes since yesterday morning will stick around today. As a result, we end the work week with cool temperatures and rain showers. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy. After midday, scattered rain showers start pushing into our area, some of which might be strong enough to produce rolls of thunder and patches of heavier rain at times. In the mountains, we might see a few snow flurries, although not much snow is expected. Because these showers are scattered, we might see peeks of sunshine at times. Not much rain is expected, at about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. Meanwhile, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, with highs in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, rainy afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, so it will be chilly outside. As a result, any leftover rain showers turn into light snow, even in the lowlands. In the mountains, isolated snow shower will still push in, although not much accumulation is expected. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, making temperatures colder. Overall, expect a chilly night, with some snow. These snow showers continue into tomorrow afternoon, although the precipitation in the lowlands transitions back to rain, as temperatures rise into the low-40s. In the lowlands, these showers will be light and won’t produce much rain. The showers leave after 8 PM. In the mountains, snow showers will last throughout the day, as temperatures will be in the upper-30s. This will allow for accumulations. Between today and tomorrow night, we’re looking at trace amounts of snow in the lowlands, and around 1″ to 2″ in the mountains, with some ridges seeing higher amounts. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph, making temperatures feel colder. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon.

Snow chances and clouds continue into Sunday morning, but by the afternoon, a high-pressure system south of us dries us out, leading to slightly warmer temperatures, in the upper-40s. Then on Monday, southerly winds increase, allowing temperatures to rise into the 60s. By the middle of next week, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, so the middle of next week will be warm. However, a low-pressure system will build southwest of us, bringing more rain showers towards the middle of the week. In short, today will be chilly and rainy, tomorrow will bring snow showers and more cold temperatures, and temperatures will rise next week.

Today: Skies will be overcast and gray, with rain showers this afternoon and evening. Barring a downpour or two at times, most of the rain showers will be light. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, feeling cooler because of the winds. Overall, expect a gray, chilly afternoon. High: 52.

Tonight: Any leftover rain will turn into light snow showers in the mountains and rain/snow mix in the lowlands, so we will see some snow at times. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a chilly night, with light snow accumulating. Low: 36.

Saturday: In the lowlands, we start with rain/snow mix in the morning, then temperatures rise in the afternoon, turning any snow into rain. In the mountains, expect snow showers throughout the day, so we will see some accumulating snow. Barring the precipitation, skies will be cloudy. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a cold afternoon, with some snow in the mountains and rain in the lowlands. Overnight, rain showers should dissipate, but snow showers should still continue in the mountains. High: 44.

Sunday: Any leftover snow showers should dissipate by mid-morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, expect a slightly warmer, drier afternoon. High: 55.

