Joyce Ann (Palmer) McCormick, age 59 of Francis Street, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born March 10, 1963 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Homer and Elizabeth I. (White) Palmer. She is survived by her companion, Bob Murphy; two children, Heather Spiker (William), of Grafton and Brent McCormick and girlfriend, Kenzie England of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Justin and Kaileigh Spiker; and two brothers, Wayne Palmer and Homer Ray Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Edward Palmer. Joyce was crazy with a kind heart, an excellent cook, a passionate person and her grandchildren were her world. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, April 10th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at the Jane’s Memorial Cemetery on Rt. 250 in Fairmont. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

