Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | April 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Today was another weird precipitation day, with anything from rain, to snow, to graupel, to hail (if you’re wondering, graupel is sort of like a thinner, more wintry hail; it’s softer and less damaging). Tonight, isolated rain showers continue, but as temperatures continue to drop, the mountains will start to see snow as opposed to rain. By Saturday morning, all temperatures will be in the mid-30s or lower, allowing for snow to be sustained in the lowlands as well. Throughout the morning and afternoon, temperatures in the lowlands will rise to the mid-40s, turning precipitation to a rain/snow mix before returning to all rain later in the afternoon. However, the highest elevations will only reach temperatures in the mid-30s, which will keep snow throughout the entire day. All showers will be very on-and-off, similar to yesterday and today, and it is possible that we see more graupel or small hail in the lowlands, as well as a few rumbles of thunder. Late Saturday night, precipitation starts to dry out in the lowlands, but snow showers will continue in the mountains through Sunday morning before tapering off. When all is said and done, the lowlands will only see very trace amounts of snow, much of it being washed away with the rain. However, along mountain ridges, totals could be about 1 to 2 inches, and in elevations about 3000 feet, totals could be as high as 5 inches. Any snow that accumulates won’t stick around for very long, though, because starting next week, temperatures quickly rise. Sunday will likely see the low to mid-50s, Monday the low to mid-60s, then by Tuesday, much of the lowlands will be breaking 70 degrees. Monday is likely to receive some morning rain showers as a weak system passes to the north, and more showers are expected later in the week as well. So, while it may not be calm weather, it will certainly be more springlike.

Tonight: Isolated rain showers, changing over to snow. Low: 36

Tomorrow: AM snow showers, then a rain/snow mix, then rain. High: 45

Sunday: AM snow showers in the mountains; otherwise, decreasing clouds. High: 55

Monday: AM rain showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 65

