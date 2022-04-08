Man dies after falling in Clarksburg river

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man died after falling into a river in Clarksburg, authorities said.

Police Chief Mark Kiddy tells 5 News the man -- identified as 45-year-old William Garrison Elwell, of Clarksburg -- fell in the water near where Elk Creek meets the West Fork River.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday.

The man was pulled from the river but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall in the water, but Kiddy says an initial investigation shows the fall was accidental.

