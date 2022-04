BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) NORTH MARION HIGH SCHOOL IS TAKING A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO LEARNING AND FINDING A CAREER

PRINCIPAL DUVALL INVITED CURTIS FLEMMING TO SPEAK ABOUT HIS CAREER IN THE OUTDOORS.

IT WAS A HANDS ON EXPERIENCE FOR THE STUDENTS THAT FEATURED ACTIVIES AND SHOWING STUDENTS HOW TO USE FISHING GEAR

FLEMMING SAYS ITS A GOOD CAREER FOR STUDENTS WHO DON’T CONSIDER THEMSELVES A TRADITIONAL LEARNER. SOMETHING HE CONSIDERS HIMSELF

CURTIS FLEMMING

I’m always hoping that I can touch those students that are non traditional learners so I’m hoping I can be that person that helps a few kids learn and follow in my footsteps

FLEMMING IS HOPING THAT THIS EVENT, HIS STORY OF BEING A NON TRADITIONAL LEARNER AND OUTDOOR RECREATIONS LEFT STUDENTS INSPIRED TO CONSIDER OTHER CAREER ROUTES THAT ARE NOT OF THE NORM.

