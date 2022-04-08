UPDATE: 16 hospitalized after gas leak at South Harrison Middle School

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE:

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 15 students and 1 staff member have been transported to UHC for evaluation as a precautionary measure.

The South Harrison High School as well as the Elementary school are on a normal schedule.

The middle school has been evacuated and some children have been released to parents who arrived on scene.

Responding to the school were K-9 units from HCSO, Shinnston and Clarksburg PD’s, Deputies from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Bridgeport and West Milford fire departments, and Anmoore EMS along with Harrison County EMS.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office detective unit responded to UHC along with Bridgeport PD to ensure that the students that were transported had no serious or life threating injuries.

The Sheriff stated that the school is secure and that all precautions are being taken at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials with the Harrison County School District said they are aware of a situation at South Harrison Middle School involving air quality issues.

According to the Facebook post, first responders and school personnel are on the scene investigating the issue.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, there is a natural gas leak at the school. The natural gas leak was reported around 12:35 p.m.

Officials confirmed the school has been evacuated.

Multiple students and staff have been transported to the hospital, communication center officials said.

EMS is bringing medical equipment into a gym at the school, according to officials.

