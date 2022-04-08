Three people accused of severely injuring woman in Lewis County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were arrested early Friday morning after officers said they “attacked” a woman at the front door of a Lewis County home last week.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Lewis County on April 1 shortly after 7:00 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers spoke with the victim at the scene who said she “was attacked by three people when she walked through the door.”

The report says Samuel Thomas, 47, of Weston, started punching her in the back of the head.

After Thomas began punching her, authorities said Betty Rollins, 43, of Walkersville, started punching her in the face and “took her to the ground.”

At that time, the victim told officers Frank Boyer, 44, of Crawford, put his foot on the victim’s face with his heel on her neck until she started to lose consciousness.

When the victim was able to get up, she told officers she went to her bedroom, locked the door, and escaped through a window.

The victim went to a neighbor’s home to call 911, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said the victim had a black eye, multiple bruises and lacerations on her face, neck, left arm and abdominal area.

After seeking medical treatment, officers said the victim was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma.

Thomas and Rollins have been charged with malicious wounding and Boyer has been charged with strangulation and malicious wounding. All three are being held at Central Regional Jail.

Thomas is being held on a $105,000 bond, Rollins on a $75,000 bond and Boyer on a $100,000 bond.

