United Flights Coming to an End at CKB

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 5-year stay, United Airlines is set to leave the Clarksburg airport.

Last month it was announced service would be ending, due to pilot shortages.

A few days later, Senator Manchin requested a hold on the termination, but the services are still set to end in about two months.

The airport’s director tells 5 News, between the time they find a new carrier and when services end, there may be days with no flights.

“I think we’ll still have a busy summer. I think the holdover period is going to continue till we have one in place. There might be a period we go dark there for a little bit. That day is still to be determined.”

A new carrier is expected to start operating in early September.

Also, Allegiant, which does not have daily flights, will still have flights out of the airport.

