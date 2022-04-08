Advertisement

WVU to host a bell-ringing ceremony to remember student who died

The service will begin at noon at Oglebay Plaza.
WVU Bell
WVU Bell(Brian Persinger / WVU Photograph)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony today in remembrance of student Marcus Errol Higgin.

The ceremony was coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity.

Higgin, a senior multidisciplinary studies major from New Castle, Delaware, died on March 1.

Those interested in attending are asked to gather near the bell of the U.S.S. West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand.

Family, friends and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Individuals who would like to speak should contact Kim Mosby at 304-293-5611 or kim.mosby@mail.wvu.edu.

