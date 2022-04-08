WVU to host a bell-ringing ceremony to remember student who died

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony today in remembrance of student Marcus Errol Higgin.

The ceremony was coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity.

Higgin, a senior multidisciplinary studies major from New Castle, Delaware, died on March 1.

The service will begin at noon at Oglebay Plaza.

Those interested in attending are asked to gather near the bell of the U.S.S. West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand.

Family, friends and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Individuals who would like to speak should contact Kim Mosby at 304-293-5611 or kim.mosby@mail.wvu.edu.

