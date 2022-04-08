Advertisement

Zella Bennon "Billie" Sigley
Apr. 8, 2022
Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley, 85, of Rivesville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Salem Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Zena Baxter Bigler and Edna (Fetty) Bennett. Billie worked as a L.P.N. at the Wishing Well Nursing Home and John Manchin Health Center. She was a member of Highlawn United Methodist Church in Rivesville. Billie enjoyed baking and gardening with her grandchildren. Billie is survived by her sons, John Sigley and his wife, Marisa of Fairmont, Franklin “Frank” Sigley and his wife, Connie of North Carolina, and Richard Sigley and his partner, Peggy Boone of Lewisburg; her daughters, Francine Williams and her partner, Corey Reynolds of Fairmont, and Sherry Jones and her partner, Lee Shields of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Tia, Hilary, Hannah, Bethany, Cheyenne, Season, Kninea, Amanda, Tosha, Devan, and Jason; several great grandchildren; her brother, Herb; her sisters, Frances Ailene, Doralesci Jane, Martha, Kay, and Daisy; and several great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Pritchard Sigley; her grandson, Joshua Williams; and her sisters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Stanley Merrifield, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

