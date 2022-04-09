Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Elkins High signees

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A special day for five Elkins Tigers, off to new adventures in their athletic careers after four years with various EHS athletic programs.

Anna Belan is destined for Bridgewater College in Virginia, where she’ll take to the pitch as a member of the Eagles’ women’s soccer program. Though she’s played mostly attacking and defensive mid in high school, she thinks she’ll turn over to defense at Bridgewater.

“I really like the fast, quick pace that they play. They like to get up the field in transition and that is how I like to play,” Belan said. “I definitely learned a lot from Cutright and all the coaches here and we played really well my first few years.”

Nicholas Barrickman placed sixth in the state in 2022 in weight class 195, an endcap to a solid career with Tiger wrestling. He’s going down the road to Davis & Elkins, to a program with a newer coach, but proven success.

“Seeing what Coach Boland has done in the three years he’s been there with the wrestling team,” Barrickman said. “He’s already brought three people to nationals in just three years. Got an all-American, so I’d like to see if he could get me up to that level, too.”

The name Charlie Smoak is synonymous with success and he found lots of it over his Elkins career, most notably in his senior season with a Big 10 title and a fourth place state meet finish in cross country. He’ll be taking on track and field, cross country and triathlon next year at Wingate University.

“Offering triathlon, that was unique. Cross country and track, nationally contending athletes, same with triathlon,” Smoak said. “I think they’re going to offer me the best opportunity to exceed at the next level.”

Closer to home, Tiger softball’s Kaitlynn Stone is headed to West Virginia Wesleyan College, somewhere she’s grown up playing travel ball. That sort of familiarity gave the program an edge.

“Not have to worry about anything and just come out and play as hard as I can. Give what I have to offer to Coach Warner,” Stone said. “They’re competitive, really competitive. I feel like he’s going to be able to help me if I have any trouble with anything. We’re just going to be able to correct it right there.”

And Isabelle Judy, going from mountain town to mountain town with her decision to swim for Lees-McRae College. Judy has been a leader in her time with Elkins and qualified for several events at the state swim meet in her senior year.

“I just had to work really hard this season to come back from COVID and I think that work ethic that I built up this season is really going to help me next year in college,” Judy said.

Congratulations to all five athletes on their decisions and on their careers at Elkins High.

