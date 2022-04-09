Advertisement

Car crashes into Princeton barbershop

Car crashes into Princeton barber shop
Car crashes into Princeton barber shop(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Police are investigating after a car crashed through Royal Fades Barbershop Friday night, according to Mercer County Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed a call came in just before 9:30pm Friday reporting the incident. The owner of the shop, Travis Francisco, said he tracked the driver down himself following the crash.

The exterior of the shop has since been patched up, but Francisco said it could be a struggle to track down the equipment needed to return to business.

“He destroyed you know, three of our chairs and three of the stations,” said Francisco. “All of the equipment was thrown from out stations. So you know, we have to locate how to get that style of equipment.”

