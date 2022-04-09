Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system that has been lingering north of our region since Wednesday night is moving east, which is why we saw highs in the low-40s and clouds, along with spotty showers, today. Tonight, any leftover rain in the lowlands will dissipate, but snow flurries and showers will still come down in the mountains. So we will see light snow accumulation in the mountains up until tomorrow morning, when the snow stops, with about 0.5″ to 1″ of snow at most. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with winds coming from the west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a chilly, cloudy night. Tomorrow afternoon, any leftover snow is gone as the system moves east, and a high-pressure system south of us brings dry, stable air into the region. Skies will be partly cloudy, with winds coming from the south and west. Temperatures will reach the low-50s, cooler-than-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a cool, calm afternoon. On Monday morning, a weak disturbance out west brings light rain showers into the area, so we will see some raindrops during the morning commute. Not much is expected, however, and the showers lift north of us by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s, with light southerly winds. Overall, expect a cloudy but warm afternoon. More showers then push in Monday night into Tuesday, as a front wanders back into our region. Temperatures then rise even more, into the upper-60s to low-70s throughout the middle of next week, as a low-pressure system out west drags warm air into the region. So much of next week will feel nice. However, more rain showers will push in as well, as the system approaches from the west towards the latter half of the week. So expect some rain throughout the latter half of next week. Then we dry out as we head into next Friday, thanks to a high-pressure system. In short, tonight will be cold, with light snow in the mountains, we dry out tomorrow afternoon, then we’re back to spring-like weather next week, with more rain showers.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with a few snow showers in the lowlands. Those snow showers dissipate before midnight, leaving only the mountains to see light snow showers. Not much snow will fall in the mountains tonight, likely about 0.5″ to 1″ of snow at most. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, expect a cold, cloudy night. Low: 33.

Sunday: Light snow showers will fall in the mountains early-morning tomorrow, but by midday, we dry out. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 57.

Monday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers pushing in during the late-morning hours, leading to soggy conditions at times, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. By the afternoon, they lift north of us. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, soggy morning and afternoon. High: 69.

Tuesday: More rain showers will push into our area, especially during the morning. Barring that, skies will be cloudy. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, gray morning and afternoon. High: 67.

