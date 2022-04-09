BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenneth “Snake” Lee Bonnett, 74, of Jane Lew went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Kenny was born in Weston on August 21, 1947, a son of the late Alva Harris and Regina Bonnett Harris. On April 5, 1969, he married the love of his life, Sharon Scarff Bonnett. Together they shared nearly 60 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Kenny are his daughters: Michelle Bonnett and fiance, Edward Cook, of Clarksburg, and Crystal Greaver and husband, Charles, of Weston; five grandchildren: Shane Lee Perry, Shatana Bonita Johnson and husband, Jesse, Ian Bryton Bowser and fiancé, Audrey Taylor, Taylor Faith Butcher and husband, Joseph, and Hailey Paige Greaver; five great-grandchildren: Greyson Dante Perry, Adaija Hartley Bowser, Zavien Amias Johnson, Amethyst “Rayne” Bowser, and Blaire Elizabeth Butcher; five siblings: Alva Harris Jr. and fiancé, Charlotte Heater, Donna Harris, Charlotte Barnett and husband, Chuck, Joyce Harris, and James “Jimbo” Harris and wife, Terri; and several nieces and nephews. Kenny attended Jane Lew High School. After high school, Kenny went on to work for the glass factory at Harvey Industry. He also spent time working in the coal industry as a truck driver for Bethlehem Steel in Century, WV, and Adams Robinson Construction in North Carolina. He also worked locally for C & C Design. Kenny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He proudly served his country for 2 years. He loved hunting and was an avid member of Hackers Creek Coon Club. Kenny hunted coon, fox, deer, and squirrel. He spent much of his free time trout fishing, camping, and raising and breeding coon hounds. What Kenny loved most was riding his Harley, doing benefit runs, and spending time with his family.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on. Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Kenneth “Snake” Bonnett and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.