Local boy donates desk flag stands to employees at VA Medical Center

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 17-year-old James Besten had a unique connection to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, as that was where his parents fell in love.

Due to this, he chose to make his Eagle Scout project something to benefit employees at the VA.

“My parents met, and I guess they kind of liked each other. My mom came into work on a Monday morning and went into labor with me a couple of hours later. So, needless to say, I owe a lot to this medical center,” Besten said.

Besten said that his father and grandfather both served in the Airforce and received their medical care at the center.

Besten added the idea came to him after his father told him the national anthem was played every morning in honor of those who served.

His dad also said that employees each had their own flag stands on their desks.

“I didn’t think they did that at adult kind of jobs. Seeing that really brought an inspiration to me. I suggested maybe, let’s get some new ones. Something more public and more bright,” he explained.

Besten presented the first of the flag stands to one representative from each branch of the military that worked at the center.

He also received an award from the VA thanking him for his donation.

Besten said he hoped that other people his age would follow in his footsteps when it came to honoring veterans.

“My generation needs to keep on respecting the veterans. You know, don’t look down on them at all. They sacrifice so much for us. When they didn’t have to. It was a choice, not a mandate,” he added.

