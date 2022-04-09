Advertisement

Mountaineers secure series win with victory over Baylor

WVU tallied six runs in sixth and seventh innings to hold off Bears
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With Saturday afternoon’s 8-4 victory over Baylor, the Mountaineers secured the series win with one game to play with the Bears.

Baylor got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but WVU followed it up with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to lead 2-1.

No scoring again until the sixth inning, a home run from Jared McKenzie to even out the score at two runs each.

In the bottom of the sixth, Victor Scott batted in two runs to increase the lead to 4-2. A sacrifice bunt from Braden Barry pulled the Mountaineers up by three.

WVU tallied three more runs in the seventh to Baylor’s two in the ninth, cementing a Gold and Blue victory.

WVU and Baylor face off one more time in Morgantown Sunday at 1 p.m.

