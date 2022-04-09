Officials: Meth not a factor in hospitalization of South Harrison students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say meth was not a factor in Friday’s evacuation of South Harrison Middle School.

“The Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have become aware of non-credible information that Friday’s incident at South Harrison Middle School involved the illicit drug Methamphetamine,” a joint statement from the district and HCSO said.

The school had to be evacuated shortly after noon due to what was initially believed to be a gas leak.

As many as 16 people, including 15 students, were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny later said it’s believed the odor, which circulated through a classroom’s ventilation system, came from a pile of trash.

Officials say K-9s from three different agencies were brought in to search for drugs and none were found.

Authorities also interviewed students at the hospital and none gave any indication that drugs were a factor, the statement said.

Air quality levels have been checked and the building has been cleared for occupancy.

“The Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Sheriff’s Officeremain committed to ensuring the safety of students, faculty, and staff members,” the statement said.

