Advertisement

Officials: Meth not a factor in hospitalization of South Harrison students

South Harrison Middle School gas leak
South Harrison Middle School gas leak(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say meth was not a factor in Friday’s evacuation of South Harrison Middle School.

“The Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have become aware of non-credible information that Friday’s incident at South Harrison Middle School involved the illicit drug Methamphetamine,” a joint statement from the district and HCSO said.

The school had to be evacuated shortly after noon due to what was initially believed to be a gas leak.

As many as 16 people, including 15 students, were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny later said it’s believed the odor, which circulated through a classroom’s ventilation system, came from a pile of trash.

Officials say K-9s from three different agencies were brought in to search for drugs and none were found.

Authorities also interviewed students at the hospital and none gave any indication that drugs were a factor, the statement said.

Air quality levels have been checked and the building has been cleared for occupancy.

“The Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Sheriff’s Officeremain committed to ensuring the safety of students, faculty, and staff members,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A man died after falling into a river in Clarksburg, authorities said.
Man dies after falling in Clarksburg river
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Betty Rollins, Frank Boyer, and Samuel Thomas
Three people accused of severely injuring woman in Lewis County
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Local boy makes flag stands for employees at VA Medical Center.
Local boy donates desk flag stands to employees at VA Medical Center
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | April 8, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | April 8, 2022