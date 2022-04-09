Protestors gather outside Grant Town Power Plant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant.

Protesters from all areas of the state and some from out of state protested outside the Grant Town power plant in Marion

County Saturday afternoon.

The group is upset with Senator Joe Manchin claiming he’s profiting from the plant at the cost of the environment.

State and local law enforcement were on scene.

Several were arrested, but people like Amelia walker just want to see change.

“Any chance that I get where I see that there is injustice or a situation where there’s huge conflict of interest in our

government sometime I feel like it’s the only thing I can do,” said Walker.

By blocking the Build Back Better Bill Manchin has blocked federal climate change legislation.

For Walker this means a lot to her and other west Virginian’s

“I just want more attention I guess I’m hoping to see more West Virginian’s recognize it as a West Virginian. usually when I

go to these things there are people from other places and I like to see other West Virginian’s recognize that we are being

taken advantage of,” said Walker

Protestors think it’s important to move to renewable energy.

“I’m concerned about the climate and global warming for a long time. In favor of moving much as possible to renewables I

think it’s good for the environment and good for our economy to rely more on locally fuel sources,” said Swanson

Swanson says what senator Manchin is gaining hurts West Virginia’s

It’s something she wants to bring attention to.

“He is personally making millions of dollars off of this coal plant and moving coal around in the first place ,” said Swanson

As for many activist today they hope change comes soon.

