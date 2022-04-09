Advertisement

Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several people were arrested during a protest at a Marion County power plant Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Grant Town Power Plant to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin’s policy decisions.

Protest organizers say Manchin profits off the plant.

It’s unclear exactly what the protestors were detained for.

There is a significant law enforcement presence on scene.

The protest, which was billed by organizers to be a large-scale demonstration in which arrests were possible, garnered attention earlier this week from area and state law enforcement.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A man died after falling into a river in Clarksburg, authorities said.
Man dies after falling in Clarksburg river
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Betty Rollins, Frank Boyer, and Samuel Thomas
Three people accused of severely injuring woman in Lewis County
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

South Harrison Middle School gas leak
Officials: Meth not a factor in hospitalization of South Harrison students
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Local boy makes flag stands for employees at VA Medical Center.
Local boy donates desk flag stands to employees at VA Medical Center
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | April 8, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | April 8, 2022