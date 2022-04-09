Advertisement

Spring preparations continue for quarterbacks, Mountaineers as a whole

Former Georgia QB J.T. Daniels making official visit this weekend
Mountaineer quarterbacks
Mountaineer quarterbacks(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gold-Blue Spring Game is just two weeks away and preparations are increasing for the Mountaineers.

The quarterback room - mainly Will Crowder, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol - are improving day-by-day in their own ways.

Marchiol is an early enrollee, having just graduated from high school in December. He’s making typical mistakes of a player his age, but also showing growth.

“Nicco had some flashes. He had two deep balls on great throws. Hit Bryce on one and you couldn’t place it any better. He missed a protection that would’ve caused a big sack, freshman mistake,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I thought he did a better job just managing the game. He got one delay penalty, but other than that I thought he managed it. It’s slowing down for him a little bit.”

Greene, one of last year’s utilized quarterbacks, is showing improvement now that a starting position is becoming increasingly possible.

“I thought Garrett did a nice job. He made a really poor decision in our two minute, but other than that he had a good day,” Brown said. “He had a couple good runs. He made a couple nice plays outside the pocket, which is something he’s done, but he was accurate when he got out of the pocket which is something he really needed to improve on.”

With former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels making an official visit to the Mountaineers this weekend, it’s all eyes forward for the existing quarterback room.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A man died after falling into a river in Clarksburg, authorities said.
Man dies after falling in Clarksburg river
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Betty Rollins, Frank Boyer, and Samuel Thomas
Three people accused of severely injuring woman in Lewis County

Latest News

WVU baseball defeats Baylor
Mountaineers secure series win with victory over Baylor
WVU baseball
West Virginia uses late walk-off to overpower Baylor early in series
Elkins High signees
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Elkins High signees
Liberty at Robert C. Byrd
Liberty falls to Robert C. Byrd in extra-inning walk-off