Spring preparations continue for quarterbacks, Mountaineers as a whole

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gold-Blue Spring Game is just two weeks away and preparations are increasing for the Mountaineers.

The quarterback room - mainly Will Crowder, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol - are improving day-by-day in their own ways.

Marchiol is an early enrollee, having just graduated from high school in December. He’s making typical mistakes of a player his age, but also showing growth.

“Nicco had some flashes. He had two deep balls on great throws. Hit Bryce on one and you couldn’t place it any better. He missed a protection that would’ve caused a big sack, freshman mistake,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I thought he did a better job just managing the game. He got one delay penalty, but other than that I thought he managed it. It’s slowing down for him a little bit.”

Greene, one of last year’s utilized quarterbacks, is showing improvement now that a starting position is becoming increasingly possible.

“I thought Garrett did a nice job. He made a really poor decision in our two minute, but other than that he had a good day,” Brown said. “He had a couple good runs. He made a couple nice plays outside the pocket, which is something he’s done, but he was accurate when he got out of the pocket which is something he really needed to improve on.”

With former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels making an official visit to the Mountaineers this weekend, it’s all eyes forward for the existing quarterback room.

