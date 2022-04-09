Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

