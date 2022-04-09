Advertisement

West Virginia uses late walk-off to overpower Baylor early in series

Mountaineers tally run with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia got out to an early lead, trailed and then got it done late.

The Mountaineers got out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Baylor was able to even out the score in the third at three runs apiece.

The score evened out at 6-6 in the ninth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Nathan Blasick was walked, bringing in Kevin Dowell for the winning run.

The Mountaineers took game one of the series 7-6. Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m., rescheduled from its original 4 p.m. first pitch.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Christopher Thomas
Man charged after officers find 240 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of meth
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A man died after falling into a river in Clarksburg, authorities said.
Man dies after falling in Clarksburg river
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County

Latest News

Elkins High signees
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Elkins High signees
Liberty at Robert C. Byrd
Liberty falls to Robert C. Byrd in extra-inning walk-off
Bailey DeMoss
DeMoss using high school challenges as motivation at collegiate level
Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State women’s basketball welcomed in Charleston