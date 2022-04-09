West Virginia uses late walk-off to overpower Baylor early in series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia got out to an early lead, trailed and then got it done late.

The Mountaineers got out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Baylor was able to even out the score in the third at three runs apiece.

The score evened out at 6-6 in the ninth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Nathan Blasick was walked, bringing in Kevin Dowell for the winning run.

The Mountaineers took game one of the series 7-6. Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m., rescheduled from its original 4 p.m. first pitch.

