Chocolate Festival returns to Lewisburg, despite cold weather

The weather didn't deter the chocolate lovers.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 14th annual Chocolate Festival returned to Lewisburg after a two year hiatus. Those involved say, they’re glad to see the festival make a comeback.

“The festival has been cancelled for two years, so we are back and ready for the sweetest day in Lewisburg and the merchants are ready. We have over 46-thousand tastings of chocolate,” said Erica Vaughan the Executive Director for United Way.

Thousands of people from all over showed up to get a taste of Lewisburg’s chocolate.

“I’m originally from New Jersey, my friends are from out of state. We came down to enjoy the chocolate and support local business today,” said George Crabtree a DJ from New Jersey.

The weather wasn’t ideal for those in attendance but that didn’t keep the chocolate lovers away.

“We are surprised that we sold out in 30 minutes, but also very excited that despite the very changing weather, the bipolar weather, we’ve had. It still brought a lot of people downtown,” said Mary Baldwin, Co-Owner for the Brier Garden.

The Chocolate Festival might seem like it’s all about the sweet treats, but the festival’s cause goes much deeper than simply offering people a good time.

“A lot of people don’t know that the Chocolate Festival is actually a fundraiser for the United Way, and so they come to the individual businesses and their not really the bakers of the chocolate. They do this as a way to bring people into Lewisburg, get some foot traffic on the streets in April and all the while we are benefiting the United Way, so it’s a great partnership,” said Baldwin.

More than forty merchants gave out chocolate and the United Way is excited for all of the community support.

For more information on the United Way and ways to help you can visit their website here. About Us | United Way of Greenbrier Valley (unitedwaygreenbrier.org)

