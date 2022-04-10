Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.

On March 31st James Honsaker was in a tragic car accident.

A tree fell on top of his car while he was on his way to work.

James was taken to the hospital for many surgeries and testing.

He was declared brain dead.

His wife Carolyn says he was a loving and dedicated man who loves his family.

“James was the best he was amazing and kind, caring and so accepting. He made everyone feel at ease,” said his wife Carolyn Honsaker

James passed away a few days after the accident

James and Carolyn were starting their lives together and she wants people to remember how great he was.

“I want people to remember his smile and just the way he was. I want them to be fearless he wasn’t afraid of things,” said Honsaker

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

They have already raised over $14,000 with a goal of $20,000.

“Now it’s just me I teach first grade just to be able to afford my bills I need to be able to pay off his car and my car and just to be able to keep my house and stay a

float,” said Honsaker.

Carolyn says James was an organ donor and can now save other lives.

“We lost such a great person but the day of his organ donor surgery he’s already saved four families,” said Honsaker

If you would like to help donate you can visit the James Honsaker GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.