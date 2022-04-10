Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

(CNN) – Life is suddenly less “complicated” for pop star Avril Lavigne.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun.

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond on a boat on the river Seine.

Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022. pic.twitter.com/WOezAgudlf — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) April 7, 2022

The irony is that the two met collaborating on Lavigne’s latest album titled “Love Sux.”

This would be the third marriage for Lavigne, whose previous husbands were also rock stars: Sum 41′s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun previously dated former Disney actor Bella Thorne.

