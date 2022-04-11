Aaron Richard Kalar; 81, devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a resident of Montrose, WV, died peacefully at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, with his family by his side early Saturday morning, April 9, 2022. He had been in declining health. Aaron was born Monday, June 10, 1940, at Kerens, a son of the late Oscar Ray and the late Virginia Mae Snyder Kalar. On April 29, 1961, in Baltimore, Maryland, he married the former Roberta Mae Kisner, who survives in Montrose, they had celebrated 60 years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory are one son, Kevin Kalar and wife Julie, grandchildren, James Kalar and wife Kayla, great-grandchildren, Kendra, Mya, and Gage Chirstian Kalar McCartney and husband Michael, great-grandchildren, Zadist, Raven, and Remmington Kalar, step-great-grandchildren, Damian, Kaleigh Jo, and Devin McCartney, one daughter, Karen Kalar and friend Rusty Moretto, grandson, Donald “Donnie” Barkley, Il, granddaughter, Kaitlynn Michelle Barkley, granddaughters, Victoria and Taylor Lompert, granddaughter, Morgan Deavers and husband Joe, great-grandchildren, Aaron, Paisleigh, Odessa, and Joey Deavers. One sister, Jean Kalar Wilmoth of Parsons, one sister-in-law, Cathy Gainer Kalar of Elkins, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were brothers, Ernest, Lester, Jimmy Jr., Kenny, and Lee Kalar and sisters, Ellen, Ada, Inetta, and Inez. Aaron was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1958. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Berlin Crisis. He retired from the US Forest Service after twenty nine years. Aaron was a kind man who was always helping others. He enjoyed hunting and loved his family, he was especially fond of spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a sense of humor and was often joking. He leaves quite a legacy and will be deeply missed. Aaron’s request for cremation will be honored and a celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Aaron Richard Kalar . Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.