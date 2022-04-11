Council to Talk Possibility of Fee Hikes for Venues in City including The Bridge to Parks and Recreation

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Addressing the need to increase fees is not a new thing for Bridgeport City Council. Addressing the possibility of increased fees at The Bridge Citynet Center is new.

Council will look at upping fees at the facility, as well as looking at potential increases for other venues under the Parks and Recreation banner at tonight’s City Council meeting. The discussion will take place in a work session beginning at 6 p.m.

The regular meeting in Council Chambers at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex will begin at 7 p.m.

“When Council adopted fees for The Bridge, it included in the ordinance that an increase could take place or be considered at the same rate as the CPI (Consumer Price Index),” said City Manager Randy Wetmore. “Council will have to look to see if they want to do that.”

The reason for including that in the ordinance, said Wetmore, is that incremental increases are easier to deal with as opposed to waiting long-term to make a rate increase after many years. The Bridgeport Utility Board has taken the same approach with its fees relating to water and sewage.

“It’s a much easier process to take it a step at a time with an increase as opposed to waiting five or 10 years out and looking at your numbers and need, just as an example, a 40 or 50 percent increase,” said Wetmore. “That’s awfully hard to deal with.”

Whether it happens is up to Council. If Council does opt to increase fees at the level of the CPI, it does not require any formal action by ordinance, resolution, or any other measure. Staff at The Bridge has the authority to make the increase once given the green light by Council.

As for other fees involving Parks and Recreation venues, Wetmore said that would be required to be added to an upcoming agenda. Wetmore said discussion will be held on raising fees for the use of facilities such as the Benedum Civic Center, picnic shelters, and more during the work session.

“If that is determined to be needed and a rate is determined, it would be added to the April 25 Council agenda,” said Wetmore.

The work session will also feature discussion on baseball fields at The Bridge. Wetmore said it would involve potential projects for fields at the recreation complex.

The only item of business for Council to address during the regular session will involve an easement agreement for athletic events, in particular cross country, at The Bridge. Part of the planned course will run through property owned by Genesis Partners, the developers of Charles Pointe.

“This is just to make sure everything is done properly,” said Wetmore.

Council will also consider a resolution of support for Ukraine, see Mayor Andy Lang read a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and hear a presentation from Citynet. Although a non-governmental business, Citynet is managing an ongoing, multi-million-dollar broadband project known as “Gigaport” in Bridgeport for the last several years.

Lang and Wetmore will also have reports during the meeting. A public forum will be held at the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address Council.

The meeting is open to the public.

