Crews respond to early morning structure fire

Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Monday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Monday morning.

The Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments responded to the call just after 2:30 Monday morning at Camden Place.

Lt. Adam Pulice of the Clarksburg Fire Department says they initially thought someone was trapped inside the apartment building.

However, when crews arrived on scene, the building was vacant.

Officials said it took approximately 20 minutes to contain the fire.

The fire reportedly started in the attic of the apartment.

The Clarksburg and Bridgeport Police also responded to the fire in addition to Harrison County EMS, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The Clarksburg Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

