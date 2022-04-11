Advertisement

Day of Action volunteer registration now open

Each year, United Ways across the United States celebrate the first day of summer with a nationwide day of volunteer service.
Day of Action HDC United Way
Day of Action HDC United Way(United Way)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tygart Valley United Way has announced that registration for the annual Day of Action is open.

Each year, United Ways across the United States celebrate the first day of summer with a nationwide day of volunteer service.

This special volunteer initiative takes place across the Tygart Valley’s five-county region: Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour and Tucker counties.

Organizations from each county will host volunteers on June 21st from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with kick-off events happening in Fairmont and Elkins at 11:00 a.m.

Brett White, Chief Executive Officer of Tygart Valley United Way says “Day of Action is an initiative we look forward to each year. Having over thirty projects take place in our five-county region is truly a testament to the power of our communities.”

“We are so grateful for all our volunteers who show up in force to make positive change in our communities,” says Casey Gilbert, the organization’s Community Impact Director. “We encourage businesses, teams, friends, families and civic groups to sign-up together and kick-off the summer helping others.”

All participants receive a commemorative t-shirt and lunch before starting their projects.

For more information and to register, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
Protestors gather outside Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
South Harrison Middle School gas leak
Officials: Meth not a factor in hospitalization of South Harrison students
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50

Latest News

MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | April 10, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | April 10, 2022
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
Protestors gather outside Grant Town Power Plant