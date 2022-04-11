Day of Action volunteer registration now open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tygart Valley United Way has announced that registration for the annual Day of Action is open.

Each year, United Ways across the United States celebrate the first day of summer with a nationwide day of volunteer service.

This special volunteer initiative takes place across the Tygart Valley’s five-county region: Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour and Tucker counties.

Organizations from each county will host volunteers on June 21st from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with kick-off events happening in Fairmont and Elkins at 11:00 a.m.

Brett White, Chief Executive Officer of Tygart Valley United Way says “Day of Action is an initiative we look forward to each year. Having over thirty projects take place in our five-county region is truly a testament to the power of our communities.”

“We are so grateful for all our volunteers who show up in force to make positive change in our communities,” says Casey Gilbert, the organization’s Community Impact Director. “We encourage businesses, teams, friends, families and civic groups to sign-up together and kick-off the summer helping others.”

All participants receive a commemorative t-shirt and lunch before starting their projects.

For more information and to register, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.