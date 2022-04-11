Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man will spend 14 years behind bars for a federal child pornography charge.

Randy McKinley, 58 of Bridgeport was sentenced today to 168 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

McKinley pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.”

McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of 12 in October 2020 in Harrison County, according to Ihlenfeld.

McKinley is a former Taylor County teacher. He resigned from his position on March 2, 2021, the day the school was notified by police that an investigation was underway, according to Superintendent of Taylor County Schools Christy Miller.

Authorities found 105 videos of child pornography on McKinley’s Facebook account.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bridgeport Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

