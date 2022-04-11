Advertisement

GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother

Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette(WVVA News)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A GoFundMe page established by the family of Summer Robinette had raised more than $6,700 as of Monday evening.

Police said the 20-year-old was found murdered in a home on Steward Street in Welch last week.

The GoFundMe page was created to help the family pay for funeral expenses, according to Robinette’s sister, Savannah.

“Her whole entire family appreciates it,” Savannah Robinette said of the outpouring of support from the community. “Everything is going to go to her. Her tombstone, her funeral expenses.”

Savannah Robinette said any money left after funeral expenses are paid for would be given to Summer Robinette’s three-year-old son.

You can access the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

