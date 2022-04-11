Gov. Justice signs bill to create Parkinson’s disease registry

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice hosted an event on Monday to ceremonially sign into law two bills, including House Bill 4276.

House Bill 4276 will permit West Virginia University to create a Parkinson’s disease registry.

This is a collaborative effort between WVU, the West Virginia Parkinson’s Support Group, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation to give researchers more data to better understand how many people have Parkinson’s and how they can better direct their efforts in order to find a cure or better therapies.

West Virginia will be the first state to collect identical data identified by national researchers as what they need to advance their search for a cure.

“This registry is going to enable us to have more data that is going to make a big difference,” Gov. Justice said. “We want West Virginia to be the first state to come up with a cure for this terrible disease.”

The Governor also announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially declaring April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month in West Virginia.

