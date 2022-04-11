Advertisement

Gov. Justice signs bill to create Parkinson’s disease registry

West Virginia will be the first state to collect identical data identified by national researchers as what they need to advance their search for a cure.
April 11 is World Parkinson’s Disease Day and April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, bringing...
April 11 is World Parkinson’s Disease Day and April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, bringing people together around Lincoln to spread awareness and provide resources to anyone impacted.(KOLN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice hosted an event on Monday to ceremonially sign into law two bills, including House Bill 4276.

House Bill 4276 will permit West Virginia University to create a Parkinson’s disease registry.

This is a collaborative effort between WVU, the West Virginia Parkinson’s Support Group, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation to give researchers more data to better understand how many people have Parkinson’s and how they can better direct their efforts in order to find a cure or better therapies.

West Virginia will be the first state to collect identical data identified by national researchers as what they need to advance their search for a cure.

“This registry is going to enable us to have more data that is going to make a big difference,” Gov. Justice said. “We want West Virginia to be the first state to come up with a cure for this terrible disease.”

The Governor also announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially declaring April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
13 protestors arrested outside Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
South Harrison Middle School gas leak
Officials: Meth not a factor in hospitalization of South Harrison students
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50

Latest News

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Former deputy secretary of WV DHHR releases statement about departure
Former deputy secretary of WV DHHR releases statement about departure
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
Former deputy secretary of WV DHHR releases statement about departure
- clipped version
- clipped version