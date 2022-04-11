Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at Southern Regional Jail was placed under arrest on Sunday for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).

According to the complaint, Jeremy Miller of Oak Hill went through the body scanner at the jail before going into holding, when an officer spotted an abnormality near the suspect’s rectum. Upon further investigation, the officer found two baggies containing a substance consistent with Marijuana and another bag with a white crystallized substance consistent with Methamphetamine.

Both substances were taken into evidence and Miller was charged as an Inmate in Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The West Virginia State Police handled the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.