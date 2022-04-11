Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system out west will push in today, bringing increased rain shower chances into our area, along with warmer temperatures. A few rain showers push in during the late-morning hours, before lifting north in the afternoon. This leaves behind cloudy skies, but southerly winds of 5-10 mph will allow temperatures to reach the upper-60s. Overall, a cloudy but warm afternoon. After 8 PM, a cold front from out west starts sliding into the area, bringing rain showers throughout the night. Most of these showers won’t produce much, but still, don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella at times. Most of the rain should be gone by tomorrow morning, after dropping about 0.2″ of rain in some areas. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, with light winds. Overall, expect a mild, rainy night. Tomorrow afternoon, most of the rain will be gone, with only a few sprinkles in the area. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light southerly winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm but cloudy as well. Then another warm front lifts north of our area on Wednesday, resulting in light southerly winds that cause temperatures to rise into the mid-70s. This makes it the warmest day of the week. However, pop-up showers, with a couple of thunderstorms, will push into our area, so we will see some rain. Overall, expect a warm day, with some rain. Then on Thursday morning, a cold front brings more rain showers into our area, so you may want an umbrella. By the afternoon, the front will move east, allowing skies to clear out, leading to some sunshine. This nice, sunny weather lasts until the weekend, when another disturbance brings more light rain showers and clouds into our area. Throughout the end of the week, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, so they will be seasonable and warm. In short, today will be cloudy, with rain showers this morning, tomorrow will be cloudy and warm, and the rest of the week will be cloudy and warm, with more rain showers.

Today: Rain showers will push in during the late-morning, but they only last for a couple hours, and by the afternoon, we dry out. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures reach the low-70s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy day. High: 74.

Tonight: We start out with cloudy skies and dry conditions. After midnight, rain showers push into our area, so expect rain in some areas. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a mild night, with rain pushing in. Most of the rain will be gone by early-morning tomorrow. Low: 54.

Tuesday: By early-morning tomorrow, most of the rain showers should be gone. This results in partly clear skies this afternoon, so it will feel nice outside. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm afternoon. High: 70.

Wednesday: We could see an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm during the afternoon, but barring that, just expect cloudy skies. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy day. Overnight, rain showers will push into our area. High: 77.

