Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 11, 2022

Much more seasonable temperatures, with plenty of April showers, throughout this week!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system out west will push in today, bringing increased rain shower chances into our area, along with warmer temperatures. A few rain showers push in during the late-morning hours, before lifting north in the afternoon. This leaves behind cloudy skies, but southerly winds of 5-10 mph will allow temperatures to reach the upper-60s. Overall, a cloudy but warm afternoon. After 8 PM, a cold front from out west starts sliding into the area, bringing rain showers throughout the night. Most of these showers won’t produce much, but still, don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella at times. Most of the rain should be gone by tomorrow morning, after dropping about 0.2″ of rain in some areas. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, with light winds. Overall, expect a mild, rainy night. Tomorrow afternoon, most of the rain will be gone, with only a few sprinkles in the area. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light southerly winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm but cloudy as well. Then another warm front lifts north of our area on Wednesday, resulting in light southerly winds that cause temperatures to rise into the mid-70s. This makes it the warmest day of the week. However, pop-up showers, with a couple of thunderstorms, will push into our area, so we will see some rain. Overall, expect a warm day, with some rain. Then on Thursday morning, a cold front brings more rain showers into our area, so you may want an umbrella. By the afternoon, the front will move east, allowing skies to clear out, leading to some sunshine. This nice, sunny weather lasts until the weekend, when another disturbance brings more light rain showers and clouds into our area. Throughout the end of the week, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, so they will be seasonable and warm. In short, today will be cloudy, with rain showers this morning, tomorrow will be cloudy and warm, and the rest of the week will be cloudy and warm, with more rain showers.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Rain showers will push in during the late-morning, but they only last for a couple hours, and by the afternoon, we dry out. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures reach the low-70s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy day. High: 74.

Tonight: We start out with cloudy skies and dry conditions. After midnight, rain showers push into our area, so expect rain in some areas. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a mild night, with rain pushing in. Most of the rain will be gone by early-morning tomorrow. Low: 54.

Tuesday: By early-morning tomorrow, most of the rain showers should be gone. This results in partly clear skies this afternoon, so it will feel nice outside. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm afternoon. High: 70.

Wednesday: We could see an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm during the afternoon, but barring that, just expect cloudy skies. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy day. Overnight, rain showers will push into our area. High: 77.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
Protestors gather outside Grant Town Power Plant
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant
South Harrison Middle School gas leak
Officials: Meth not a factor in hospitalization of South Harrison students
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50

Latest News

highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | April 10, 2022
Expected highs for tomorrow, April 10, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 9, 2022
showers tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | April 8, 2022
Expected highs for today, April 8, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 8, 2022