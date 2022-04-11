Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! Today is warmer than yesterday, but temperatures peaked a little earlier in the day than normal; many areas reached the 70s around 1pm, then have gotten cooler since. Despite this, by tomorrow morning, temperatures will only fall to the low 50s. We’re likely to see a few more isolated showers throughout tonight, with some slightly heavier showers around 5-7am. Lighter showers continue through the morning before drying out for the afternoon, leaving clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s. Later in the evening, clouds will clear out for a calm evening into Wednesday, before clouds thicken up again through Wednesday morning. Most of the day will be cloudy, with a few light rain showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmest this day, with most of the lowlands pushing into the upper 70s. The warmer temperatures are due to increased flow from the south ahead of a cold front, which will cross over West Virginia late Wednesday, bringing showers through Thursday morning. High pressure behind that front will push showers out by the afternoon, but temperatures will stagnate in the low to mid-60s. Friday will be clear as that high-pressure system continues to keep hold of our area, but clouds return Saturday ahead of more showers possible.

Tonight: Rain showers. Low: 52

Tomorrow: AM rain showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; PM showers possible. High: 77

Thursday: AM rain showers, then decreasing clouds. High: 65

