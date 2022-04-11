Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | April 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we finally got a sunny day after multiple days of precipitation! Temperatures were generally in the 50s, so we’re on a return to warmer temperatures. Tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, thanks to some increased southerly flow ahead of a cold front. The system with this front will push clouds back into the area tomorrow morning, bringing chances of light rain showers to our northern counties in the late afternoon. Then, overnight, the system will give a final push, bringing some heavier rain for a few hours. Most of it will lighten up by sunrise, but stray sprinkles will remain possible throughout Tuesday. Other than that, Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day, with temperatures similar to Monday’s. We then get a strong push of warmer air into the area for Wednesday, bringing highs to the mid to upper 70s, and mostly cloudy skies will persist as another system draws nearer from the west. Some rain showers are possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, as this system’s cold front slides across West Virginia. Showers likely won’t persist into Thursday afternoon due to high-pressure building in just behind the cold front. Highs will be more seasonable, in the low to mid-60s. Overall, we can expect a week of warmer temperatures, with a few chances for rain showers, but none particularly soaking.

Tonight: A few clouds, but mostly clear. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; PM light showers possible. High: 71

Tuesday: AM showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 78

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.