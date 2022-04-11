More than 1,400 new businesses registered in March

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,430 new businesses statewide during the month of March 2022, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Webster County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.95% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Fayette, Lincoln and Berkeley counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of March were Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. In Monongalia County, 98 businesses were registered.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,831 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 30.0% growth rate during the one-year timespan.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.