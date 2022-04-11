Public works employees discover body

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Public Works employees discovered a body while collecting recyclables and garbage Monday morning, according to the Dunbar Police Chief.

Chief Brian Oxley tells WSAZ.com crews stumbled upon the body while collecting recyclables near the Dunbar Furniture Mart.

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m. lying on top of a pile of trash.

According to police, the man appeared to be in his 50s and homeless.

As of right now, police say nothing surrounding the death seems suspicious.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

