Sunday Sit Down: Glenville State’s Kim Stephens

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down guest needs no introduction, it’s Glenville State’s Kim Stephens, who coached the Lady Pioneers to the NCAA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship this year.

Though it’s been a few weeks, the excitement is still in the air for the college, the state and the program, “It’s great for our state it’s great, phenomenal for our institution, our institution all the way around, that’s something were really proud of that we can help our institution, have our name all over the internet, have our name all over everywhere.”

The Lady Pioneers accomplished a feat that no other West Virginia team has ever done, win a basketball championship at the national level, “You know it’s something you work for and you don’t even think you can achieve it. It’s, you work to be as good as you can, and this year we were the national champions. and I think we were the best team, I really don’t think there was any question, I think they were the best team.”

This year has been one for the books, but it’s the girls that Stephens got to coach that made it special, “They were phenomenal to be around, they were special I just think that them as a group, we have a lot of players we have 19 girls and some of them get a lot of recognition, but the 19 players, all of them are phenomenal human begins and my love for them goes so deep because as a coach , sometimes you don’t like going into practice, you dread seeing you team, never one time did I dread seeing the team, if I was having a bad day, it would make me have a better day and I think that was universal with our staff and so just how much love we have for them.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.