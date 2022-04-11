With profound sadness we announce the passing of Virginia Darlene Rinehart Barnette, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on April 9, 2022. She was born in Jane Lew, WV on July 8, 1932 a daughter of the late Dire Wilmont and Claudia Oletha Richards Rinehart. Virginia married the love of her life, Wade Ralph Barnette on September 5, 1952, and together they spent 52 years before his passing in 2004. She was the beloved mother of Deena Saeler and husband, Dave, of Jane Lew, WV, Darla Shackleford and husband, Joe, of Weston, and Darrin Barnette and wife, Mia, of McDonald, PA; proud grandmother of Davette Saeler of Jane Lew, and Ryan Barnette of Fleming Island, FL; and dear sister to Leonard Rinehart of Port Washington, OH. Virginia lived a full and happy life being a homemaker. She loved tending her home and spending time with her family. One of her favorite times was sitting around the table with her loved ones sharing stories and eating the good food she prepared. She found joy in gardening and canning. She also loved Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Reese’s Cups. Virginia was a faithful Christian her entire life attending Harmony United Methodist Church since birth. There she served as the church pianist and Sunday school teacher for many years. She wrote many hymns and enjoyed singing in various churches and on the radio over the years. Everywhere she went she shared her love for Jesus and showed kindness and love. A private interment will take place at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Virginia Darlene Barnette. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

