West Virginia joins group fighting to reverse bump-stock ruling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is co-leading a 22-state coalition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its ruling of bump-stocks.

The coalition’s brief argues that ATF’s final rule on bump-stock-type devices broke federal law when it determined that owners of bump stocks must surrender or destroy their bump stocks to avoid criminal liability.

“Our office will continue to protect the Second Amendment rights of West Virginians who lawfully own guns for sport or defense,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The ATF does not get to overrule the Constitutional rights of firearm owners across the nation.”

“Actions like the ATF’s do not just violate important principles of administrative law. They also illustrate how the government can endanger fundamental rights through creeping, incremental, and seemingly benign regulatory depredations,” according to the brief. “If Congress had wanted to categorically expand the NFA to cover semiautomatic firearms that use a bump-stock accessory, it would—and must—have done so explicitly.”

Bump-stocks replace the standard stock of semi-automatic rifles, increasing the rate of fire.

The brief alleges that the ATF recognized that “bump firing” has been around for as long as there have been semi-automatic firearms and that common items such as rubber bands, belt loops, and shoestrings can all be used to the same effect.

Attorneys general that join West Virginia in the coalition are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

