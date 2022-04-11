WV State Fair adds more performances to Concert Series

LEWISBERG, W.Va (WDTV) - Flo Rida and Restless Road are the latest additions to the 2022 Concert Series for the State Fair of West Virginia, as the latest additions to the 2022 Concert Series.

Restless Road will perform on Monday, August 15, while Flo Rida will take the stage on Friday, August 19.

“With just over 120 days left until the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia, we are extremely excited for the latest additions to this year’s concert series,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We are in for one heck of a party this year.”

Tickets for Restless Road and Flo Rida will go on sale, Thursday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m., and will only be available via ETIX here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 am – 6 pm or Saturday 9 am to 5 pm.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022.

