WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has announced that dozens of waters were stocked during the week of April 4.
Some of those stocked waters include rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush which ended on April 9.
The following waters were stocked during the week of April 4:
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Boley Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Camp Creek
- Castlemans Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Chief Logan Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Clover Run
- Coonskin Park Lake (Children & Class Q)
- Coopers Rock Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Cranberry River
- Curtisville Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
- Desert Fork
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East River
- Elk River
- Elk River (C&R)
- Evitts Run
- Fitzpatrick Lake
- French Creek Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Cass section) - Gold Rush Stocking
- Greenbrier River (Marlinton)
- Hurricane Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking
- Jimmy Lewis Lake
- Kings Creek
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Little Beaver Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Little Kanawha Headwaters
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Marsh Fork
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
- Mason Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14 - Gold Rush Stocking
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Panther Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- Poorhouse Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Red Creek
- Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Right Fork of Little Kanawha
- Rock Cliff Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Rollins Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section) - Gold Rush Stocking
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Sugar Creek
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Tomlinson Run
- Tomlinson Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Trout Run
- Tuckahoe Lake
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Wallback Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Westover Park Lake (Children & Class Q)
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
